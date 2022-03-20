Jaunpur: A group of youth who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol in the Ahiroli village here killed a man who wanted them to reduce the volume of the music they were dancing to. On his way back home after gathering some fodder for his cattle, the victim Rahul Singh came across a cancer patient who was getting disturbed because of the high volume of the songs the group was dancing on. While trying to get the group tone down the volume, he got into an argument with them, eventually being beaten to death by them.

As informed by the officials, a verbal argument between the victim and the culprits soon escalated into a physical fight. The group of around six people attacked Rahul with sticks and bars, causing him serious injuries. The victim's family rushed him to the CSC Maharajganj hospital, while he was still breathing though severely injured. While undergoing treatment, the victim reportedly succumbed to a head injury and was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, while the Maharajganj Police station has registered a case against the culprits under section 302 of the IPC. The police team is currently raiding the possible places to nab the three others named in the crime. A large number of police personnel has been deployed in the entire village for further vigilance, informed SHO Maharajganj Ramesh Kumar.

Preliminary investigation has also revealed some old rivalry in the case. Rahul Singh, who is survived by wife Kanchan Singh and two sons Rishabh (12) and Harshit (8), reportedly had some issues with one of the culprits as mentioned in the complaint filed by the family.

