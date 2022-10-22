Kannur: A 23-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by a masked miscreant allegedly after the victim denied the miscreant's love. The horrifying incident took place at Panoor, in Kerala's Kannur. The police have nabbed Shyamjith, a native of Koothuparamba in Kannur under suspicion of murder.

The police officials rushed to the spot and said that the kin of the victim, identified as Vishnupriya, had gone from someone's funeral and the victim was changing her clothes when the masked miscreant broke in and stabbed her neck and hands to death.

Neighbors have told the police that they had seen a man wearing a mask near the house earlier. A case has been registered and the police are probing the incident for further details.