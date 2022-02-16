Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A youth dissatisfied with police action tried self-immolation near the residence of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday night. As the youth was about to immolate himself, police personnel present at the spot rushed to him and snatched the bottle filled with petrol from him.

The youth was identified as Shreyansh Kukreja a resident of the New Rajendra Nagar police station area who was dissatisfied with the police action in connection with an FIR he registered for being assaulted by some men a few days ago. After the incident police took Shreyansh in their custody and action is being taken against him under preventive sections.

According to police, action has already been taken by the New Rajendra Nagar Police station in the case the youth was referring to. Raipur SSP Prashant Agarwal was on patrol to maintain law and order when the incident happened. The alert police personnel averted the untoward incident.

Read: Coimbatore student suicide: School principal booked after protests