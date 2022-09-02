Amritsar: The BSF's 183 Battalion arrested a suspicious youth near village Sarangdev in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar on Thursday night. It is learnt that the Indian youth whose identity was not immediately known was apprehended by the BSF troopers in the area in the jurisdiction of Ajnala police station and handed him over to the police.

According to sources, the youth was roaming near the border village of Sarangdev under suspicious circumstances. Sources said that a mobile phone has also been recovered from the said youth's possession. On the phone, a WhatsApp group created by a Pakistani national has been found, the source said. The suspect has been handed over to the local Ajnala police station where police and security agencies are currently interrogating him.