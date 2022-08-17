Jodhpur: A 20-year-old youth of Rajasthan's Osian district has been arrested for posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on his social media account on Wednesday. The youth has been identified as Sanju Khan.

According to sources, Sanju has put a song sung for Pakistan with a photograph of Imran Khan attached to it. The slogan of Pakistan Zindabad was written in the photograph. A complaint was filed against him. After that, Sanju was arrested and many people gathered outside the police station demanding strict action against him.

District Superintendent of Police, Anil Kayal said that the Osian police had received information about the status of Pakistan Zindabad on the social media accounts of a youth, Sanju Khan, son of Karim Khan, resident of Lohar ka Bass. After this, a case has been registered against the youth, and was arrested. Protesting against the incident, Hinduist organizations have demanded strict action against the accused.