New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged upon the people to cast their votes in maximum numbers to help elect a government that can provide security, well being and good governance along with development in the state.

"Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to all the brothers and sisters of this phase of polling to vote in maximum numbers to elect a government that will give security, respect and good governance along with development in the state. Your one vote is the basis of the bright future of Uttar Pradesh," Shah tweeted.

With the people lining up for the first phase of polling, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also urged voters to cast their votes to strengthen the resolution of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for a "crime-free, fear-free, riot-free" state. Adityanath also lauded the role of the voters, saying that the ritual of polling will be incomplete without their contribution, and requested them to "vote first" before taking up any other work for the day.

"Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. This ritual of polling will be incomplete without your (voters) contribution. Your one vote will strengthen our resolution of a crime-free, fear-free, riot-free Uttar Pradesh. That's why 'vote first' then do any other work," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Voting began at 7 am in 58 Assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase elections, covering 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The 11 districts where polling is being held include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura. Nearly 2.27 crore voters will exercise their rights. This phase is crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had won 53 of these 58 seats in 2017.

Some prominent BJP candidates in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 include former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and nine state ministers, including Suresh Rana, Shrikant Sharma and Chaudhary Lakshmi Narain. BJP State General Secretary Pankaj Singh, Sangeet Som, Satyaveer Tyagi and Mriganka Singh are some other big names contesting polls in the first phase.

SP has fielded former minister Shahid Manzoor and Nahid Hasan while the BSP has fielded Madan Chauhan and Kriparam Sharma during this phase. Avtar Singh Bhadana, Gajraaj Singh, Tej Pal Singh and Manisha Ahlawat are some prominent candidates from the RLD while Pradeep Mathura and Pankhuri Pathak from Congress and Pankaj Awana of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also in the fray.

