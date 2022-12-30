West Bengal CM expresses condolences over the demise of PM Modi's mother

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Modi and his family on the death of his mother Heeraba Modi this morning. "There is no substitute for a mother. Your mother is our mother also. I remember my mother also," Banerjee said, as the Prime Minister heard her virtually during the inauguration event of the Vande Bharat Express at the Howrah railway station.

She further wish for strength for the Prime Minister and lauded him for attending the event despite his loss. "I do not know how to give my condolences to you and your family members. Sir, may god give you the strength to continue your walk. This is a very sad day for you, but you are still here virtually. It is an honorable thing to do. You are paying respects to your mother through your actions," PM Modi's arch-rival said, as the Prime Minister joined his hands to acknowledge her message.

She also thanked him for the Vande Bharat Express and for being present there. "I am happy that West Bengal is getting this (Vande Bharat Express) along with 49 other world-class stations. "On behalf of West Bengal, I thank you so much you have taken the trouble to come here today. Please take some rest," Banerjee added.

PM Modi virtually inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express and several development projects, hours after he performed the final rites of his mother Heeraben Modi. Before Mamata addressed the event, some high drama prevailed at Howrah Station as she was visibly annoyed and refused to get up on the dais because of the loud sloganeering from a section of the invited crowd at the railway station.

Attempts by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Governor C V Ananda Bose to pacify her did not bear fruit, as the chief minister chose to seat on a chair along with the audience. As the situation let off some steam, she expressed her condolences.