Kolkata: “Your husband will be killed”— precisely that sort of a threat letter that Sonali Chakrabarty, vice-chancellor of Calcutta University and the wife of former West Bengal chief secretary, Alapan Bandopadhyay has received. He is currently the Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee

The police have started to investigate the case. Sources from Kolkata Police headquarters said that a complaint has been lodged on this issue and a full-fledged investigation has started to hunt down the accused. Sources further said that "Sonali Chakrabarty received the threat letter via speed post on Tuesday."

“Madam, your husband will be killed and nobody can save the life of your husband,” the threat letter read. The sender of the letter is apparently an employee of the chemical technology department of Razabazar Science College in central Kolkata. However, after initial investigation, it has been revealed that there is no such person by that name in the said department. A copy of the letter has already been forwarded to Razabazar Science College authorities.

Meanwhile, Alapan Bandopadhyay's wife refused to make any comment to the media on this issue, however, the joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata Police, Muralidhar Sharma said that they are investigating the matter. "A case has been registered against an unknown person with Hare Street Police station," he said.

Also Read: Alapan Bandyopadhyay moves CAT challenging probe against him