Pen (Maharashtra): A group of 10 youth from Vashi Sarebhag village gang-raped a 17-year-old minor girl after constantly threatening and blackmailing her for several months. After the incident came to light, the local police immediately registered a case against the accused at the Wadkhal Police Station under the POCSO Act. While 3 of the accused are absconding, the court has remanded the rest of them in police custody for six days. However, the officials involved in the preliminary investigation of the matter have refused to reveal the names of the arrested, implying the possibilities of political pressure.

The victim, who is a resident of the same village in the Pen taluka in Raigad district, had reportedly met two of the culprits at a wedding ceremony a few days back. The acquaintance soon turned into a love affair, and further in time, the culprits took sexual disadvantage of the situation. The involved youth informed his friends about his sexual relations with the victim, consequently allowing them to blackmail and rape her regularly for the past several months. The involvement of around 15-20 people in the heinous crime is being speculated by the villagers, while the investigation is underway for further developments.

The incident was revealed when after repetitive efforts, the girl's parents managed to take her into confidence. As informed by the local villagers, some of the accused have a political influence in the area and therefore some 'self-proclaimed' leaders are trying to suppress the case. The family of the victim is not so well-to-do and hence struggling to put up a fight against the culprits, as informed by the villagers.

However, for a competent investigation into the matter, the District Superintendent of Police has appointed a sub-divisional police officer from Alibag, Sonali Kadam as the investigating officer in the further probe. The investigating authorities have also reportedly formed a squad to get the matter thoroughly investigated.

Also read: Alwar Rape Case: Forensic team finds semen on the minor's dress