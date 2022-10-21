Davanagere (Karnataka): A young woman here was left seriously injured after her lesbian partner attacked her with her a radium cutter knife on Thursday evening. The accused later tried to die by suicide by allegedly cutting her hand with the same knife. Both the young women have been admitted to Davanagere district hospital.

The fight between the two young women enrolled in graduate programmes at a private university took place in Shanti Nagar. According to Davanagere SP CB Ryshyanth, "The two women were in a lesbian relationship and the victim started talking to another woman. Enraged by this, the accused attacked her partner with a cutter knife."

The young lady's neck, cheeks and hands were seriously injured. At present, she is undergoing treatment and is out of danger. The young woman, who was assaulted hails from the Chikkamagaluru district. The accused has been arrested and a case under section 307 has been registered at Vidyanagar police station, the SP said.