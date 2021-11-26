New Delhi: The Gen-Next Democratic Network programme kicked started in New Delhi on Thursday under the aegis of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Young Turks from 60 democratic countries are taking part in the progamme, which is being hosted from November 25 to December 2. "The event was intended for the young leaders to study the functioning of our democratic and egalitarian setup. Furthermore, to draw inspiration and implement it in their respective countries. Each group consists of seven to eight countries with two to five delegates from each country."

Leaders from 60 countries and 15 heads from World Bank, UN-Habitat, Asian Development Bank, ASEAN, BRICS, BIMSTEC are attending the prestigious event. Each delegation comprises a total of 10 members in the age group of below 35 years. Young leaders from Bhutan, Sweden, Jamaica, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Poland, Uzbekistan and Malaysia took part in the inaugural day programme.

"Our country is striving to strengthen ties with Gen-Next leaders from other countries as we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' by emphasising India's rich democratic traditions."

The ICCR is making this a collaborative exercise. Thus, it aims to tie up with universities, cultural groups, embassies, research forums, NGOs and other relevant stakeholders. As India gains a strong foothold in the global arena, this initiative will open new avenues to inform the world about the successes, robustness and efficacy of Indian democracy.