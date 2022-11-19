Udaipur: The naked bodies of a man and woman were found in Rajasthan's Udaipur in the Gogunda police station area. On being informed the police reached the spot.

According to the police, both bodies were found naked in the forests of Ubeshwarji Mahadev in the Gogunda area. The genitals of the youth have also been found chopped off. Currently, with the FSL team and dog squad, teams from Gogunda and Nai police stations are also present on the spot.

Udaipur SP, Vikas Sharma said, "We are investigating the matter. Currently, the bodies have not been identified. Looking at the bodies, it is estimated that it is a day or two old."