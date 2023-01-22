Aligarh (UP): A 50-year-old man died after he fell from the roof when monkeys attacked him near the glass mosque under Kotwali police station limits of Aligarh. According to an eyewitness, around two dozen monkeys suddenly attacked Majid Ali when he was standing on the terrace of his house, and while defending himself, he slipped and fell on the road. Majid was rushed to a hospital by the locals where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The body was sent for post-mortem to the government hospital.

Shadab, Majid's relative, said, "Children were playing on the terrace, and to save the children from monkeys' attack, Majid went to drive away them with a stick, but they attacked him. Naveen Takkar, a resident of the locality, said that monkey terror in the city has increased and many such incidents have been reported of late. He demanded that the authorities provide relief from the monkey menace.

In a separate incident, on January 16, a 70-year-old man was killed after falling from the first floor of his house after he was chased by two monkeys in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The deceased has been identified as Babulal Prajapati, a resident of Bajranggarh. He fell to the ground from a height of 15 feet. According to the deceased's son Lalit, Babulal Prajapati was standing on the first floor of the house when a herd of monkeys entered the house two monkeys attacked him and in order to escape from them, he accidentally slipped from the first floor and suffered grievous injuries. Immediately, Babulal was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.