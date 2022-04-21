Aurangabad: In an unfortunate incident, a worker was beaten to death by eight people on suspicion of theft in Shatabdi Nagar of Aurangabad informed police Inspector Sambhaji Pawar. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Sheshrao Awhad (27), a resident of Meghwal Hall, N12 Hudco. Manoj was working as a cleaner in Meghawale Hall.

"A case of murder has been registered against the eight accused including Satish Khare, Anand Sokalas, Anand Gaikwad, Sagar Kharat, and Ashtapal Gavai on the complaint of Manoj's mother," added Sambhaji Pawar.

