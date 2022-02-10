Jamshedpur: Just days ahead of Valentine's Day, a young couple in their early 20's allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from a tree on Thursday. The incident happened in Kolajhor village under the MGM Police station area in the Jamshedpur district.

As the villagers found two bodies hanging from the tree, they informed the police about the incident. Police took bodies into their custody and sent them for the post mortem.

SSP Jamshedpur Dr. M Tamil Vanan said, "We have found two dead bodies of boy and girl around 20-22 year old, during initial probe with villagers we got to know that both were having a love affair but their families were not in favor of their marriage because of which they had committed suicide. However, we didn't find any suicide notes. However, we are probing the matter from all possible angles to ascertain the reason behind their extreme step. Also going to look into, someone's involvement or any property dispute," he added.

