Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A couple died from suffocation and their four-year-old child has been battling for life at a hospital in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The shocking incident happened on Wednesday during the Sheetala Ashtami festival celebration. After playing with colors, the couple along with the child went into the bathroom to take a bath.

The couple died due to suffocation caused due to the gas emanating from the geyser of the bathroom. Commotion prevailed in the family after the incident. The condition of the child was stated to be critical and has been referred to a Bhilwara hospital, sources said.

Family members of the deceased belonging to Shahpura town of the district are in a state of shock. The deceased belonged to the Agency colony and they have been identified as Suresh Jhanwar (37) and his wife Kavita Jhanwar (35). They were taking a bath after playing colors with their four-year-old son Vihaan.

When the couple did not come out of the bathroom even after an hour, the relatives became suspicious. They knocked at the door. But they didn't get any response. When there was no response, they broke open the door. The couple along with the child was found lying unconscious in the bathroom.

The victims were immediately rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared the couple brought dead. Critically injured child Vihaan has been referred to a Bhilwara hospital. His condition was stated to be critical.

SHO Rajkumar Nayak rushed to the hospital along with the police team to investigate the matter. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination. "Prima facie it appears that the couple died from suffocation due to the gas coming out of the bathroom geyser. Things will be clear after the post-mortem examination," said the SHO.

A large number of residents thronged the hospital and house of the deceased. The deceased's grandfather Ratanlal Jhanwar was a well-known person in his locality. Besides holding the post of president of the traders association, Ratanlal was the organizer of various religious events in his locality.