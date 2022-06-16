Alwar: A 27-year-old Army officer in Budhajodha Thanla area of ​​Rajasthan's Nagaur allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the place of posting in Jai Paltan Cantonment area on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Surendra Singh. Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

Aravali Vihar SHO Zaheer Abbas said that Surendra fired a bullet in the neck from below which passed through the head leading to his death on the spot. He was posted as Lance Naik in the 182 Medium Regiment and was married one-and-a-half-year ago. He had returned to duty after leave. The battalion, which had shifted to Jai Paltan of Alwar a few months ago, was to move from Alwar in two to three days. A preliminary investigation has hinted at a family dispute as to the cause of suicide. It has been learnt that Surendra was talking to his wife on the phone before taking the extreme step. Surendra was the lone bread earner in the family and is survived by two brothers besides the wife.