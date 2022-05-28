Champawat: As Champawat goes to bypoll on May 31, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged the people in the assembly constituency to vote overwhelmingly in favor of Uttarakhand CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami, saying they were "electing a chief minister and not just an MLA".

"Only BJP can do developments in Uttarakhand, whatever the party promised it has done in past also. I appeal to you to vote overwhelmingly in favor of the youthful leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami for the rapid development of the area," Yogi Adityanath said.

Earlier both BJP leaders accompanied by Gehtori and the state's BJP president Madan Kaushik held a roadshow and sought votes in Tanakpur city. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori resigned from the Champawat assembly seat to pave the way for Dhami to contest by-polls after the latter lost from the Khatima constituency during the Assembly polls held in February this year.

While addressing the crowd, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the CM Yogi for his efforts in ending the two-decade-old disputes between Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh "When I went to Lucknow before the elections, I had requested Yogi Adityanath to settle the pending assets cases for last 21 years and now the results are in front of everyone."

Also Read: Nadda seeks report on BJP's debacle in Bengal bypolls

Presently Dhami is not a member of the state legislative assembly after losing from Khatima - a seat he had won in 2012 and 2017 assembly polls. However, BJP recorded a big victory in Uttarakhand assembly polls in February by sweeping 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats.

Party's top leadership kept faith in him and offered him the CM's post in the state. But now winning an assembly seat and becoming a member of the House within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister is a constitutional requirement that Dhami needs to fulfill to continue in CM's office.