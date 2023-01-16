New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, pulled up the state of Madhya Pradesh on Monday for intending to challenge the anticipatory bail given to a principal over an FIR registered over an alleged 'communal' book found in the college library.

The bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala was hearing a petition filed by the Principal of Indore's Government New Law College Dr Inamur Rehman seeking protection from arrest after the Madhya Pradesh High Court refused to grant him bail. On December 16, 2022, the Court granted him interim protection from arrest, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court refused him interim anticipatory bail in the case.

CJI Chandrachud expressed his surprise over the move. He questioned the MP government over arresting a principal for a book found in the library which was there before he even took charge.

"You found a book in library...so you want to arrest him? Are you serious? State must do some more serious stuff. He is a college principal. Why are you arresting him? A book is found in the library which is said to have some communal undertones. Therefore he is sought to be arrested? The book was purchased in 2014. And he is sought to be arrested? Are you serious?" the CJI said.

The state's counsel said that the principal has been using the book to teach the students and he was well aware of the book in the library. The book in question is called "Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System" written by Dr Farhat Khan and published by Amar Law Publications. An LLM student had lodged a complaint against it alleging that the book has false facts, is anti-national, and can disturb the harmony in India.

As per the complainant, the book was purchased by the college in 2014 and the principal worked in the college even at that time but as a professor. The principal has contended that as a professor he was not involved in the process of buying books for the college library. He says that the whole case is political and he is unnecessarily being dragged into it even though he wasn't involved in the publication or marketing of the book.