New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday said that the Qutub Minar is a 'monument' and no one can exert their fundamental rights over such a structure. This was in response to an affidavit filed in Saket Court in an interim application related to the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex. No right to worship can be granted at the place, the ASI exerted. The Saket court had presently reserved the order for June 9.

The ASI explained that the Delhi High Court had clearly mentioned in its order dated 27/01/1999 that there is no provision under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act 1958 under which worship can be started at any living monument. "A protected monument maintained by the Central Govt under this Act which is a place of worship or shrine shall not be used for any purpose inconsistent with its character," the ASI responded.

The Saket Court was hearing an appeal regarding the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli. The appeal suit alleged that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid situated within the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli was built in place of a temple complex. The suit, filed on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev and Hindu deity Lord Vishnu, sought restoration of the alleged temple complex.

"The suit was filed to preserve and protect the religious and cultural heritage of India and to exercise the right to religion guaranteed by Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India by restoring 27 Hindu and Jain temples with respective deities which were dismantled, desecrated and damaged under the command and orders of Qutub-Din-Aibak, a commander of invader Mohammad Ghori, who established slave dynasty and raised some construction at the same very place of temples naming it as, Quwwat-Ul-Islam Mosque," the suit said. (with Agency inputs)