Ballia: Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Iqbal Singh took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that if he is removed from the post of chief minister, he will go back to being a sadhu.

"If Yogi Adityanath is removed from the chief minister's post, he will immediately become angry and go back to being a sadhu," the former MLA told reporters on Wednesday evening.

"I cannot call 'tezaab' (acid) 'amrit' (nectar)," he said, apparently referring to the Chief Minister who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.



He also targeted the Narendra Modi government over the plight of the farmers saying the cost of farming has increased a lot because of inflation. Singh praised Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, and called him 'the sole leader of the Rajbhar community'.



Ram Iqbal Singh has been critical of the BJP government in the state and has in the past, raised questions over the state government's Covid management. He had also accused BJP Union Minister Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra of running over farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident last month.