Lucknow: A day after the BJP's landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit New Delhi to meet the party leadership over announcing the new Cabinet with chances high that outgoing UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be removed from the top post following his defeat in the elections, it is learnt.

While the BJP won nearly two-thirds of the seats, Maurya and several other sitting ministers ended up losing their respective seats. CM Adityanath, who is scheduled to visit Delhi today to meet the party high command, may announce Maurya's replacement even as a new-look Cabinet could also be on the cards keeping in view 2024 general elections, sources said.

“There is a possibility that after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the election in his constituency, the BJP can bet on a new face as there is also a possibility that the BJP may include three Deputy Chief Ministers this time with a representation to OBCs,” said a source.

The replacements have been necessitated with Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, Rural Development Minister Moti Singh, Sugarcane Development Minister Suresh Rana and many other ministers losing the elections and others Dara Singh, Dharam Singh Saini and Swami Prasad Maurya having left the party.

Sources associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party say that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State President Swatantra Dev Singh and General Secretary Organisation Sunil Bansal will hold detailed discussions with the Central leadership in Delhi today after which probable candidates for the Cabinet berths will be decided.

The potential new faces in the Cabinet include Swatantra Dev Singh state president, Baby Rani Maurya, national vice-president, Rajeshwar Singh, MLA from Sarojini Nagar, Aseem Arun, MLA from Kannauj, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, MLA from Kushinagar, Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to participate in the swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be held on March 14.