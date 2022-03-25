Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath for office, kicking off his second term in the state as the Chief Minister. He was invited to the stage by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. After the former, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. Adityanath, on Thursday, was elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party.

The event, held in Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, saw a roaring audience of more than 50,000 people. Adityanath is the first-ever Chief Minister to be elected back to back in Uttar Pradesh, scripting history in the process. The event saw the attendance of Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of several BJP ruled states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath's journey from a monk to a political heavyweight

Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jaiveer Singh, Dharam Pal Singh, Nanda Gopal Gupta, Bhupen Singh Chaudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasad, Rakesh Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ashish Patel and Sanjay Nishad have further been inducted as ministers in the upcoming Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet.

Meanwhile, there was speculation over the cabinet formation process, with several MLAs visiting the Caretaker Chief Minister's residence earlier in the day. Earlier this year, BJP won the assembly elections, winning 273 out of a total of 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, sealing the deal and ensuring five more years of power in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.