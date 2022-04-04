Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, ordered the suspension of sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Gyanendra Vikram Singh, who allegedly beat up a 'naib nazir' (a tehsil official) so brutally that the latter died during treatment on Saturday night. The chief minister ordered the suspension of the SDM after the post-mortem report of the tehsil official Sunil Sharma confirmed death due to the beating. Sharma had nine severe injury marks on his body.

A magisterial inquiry had also been ordered into the incident. According to reports, the victim Sunil Kumar Sharma, 55, posted in Lalganj tehsil, had accused the SDM of beating him on a trivial pretext. The incident took place on Wednesday night and Sharma was admitted on Thursday after he made a futile attempt to lodge a case against the SDM.

Higher officials took no cognisance of his complaint until he died, late on Saturday night. There were visible marks of thrashing on his back and hands. The various workers' union and lawyers, who reached the hospital, created ruckus over the incident. The SDM had termed the allegations as baseless. He said that the employee was an alcoholic and created ruckus almost every day in office.

IANS