Unnao(Uttar Pradesh): Undeniably, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is facing political turmoil as his ministers are lining up with an array of complaints against the bureaucrats and other government officials. The latest to join this bandwagon, is MLA from Safipur assembly seat in Unnao district, Bamba Lal Diwakar, who alleged that officials of using unparliamentary words against him.

In a letter written to DM and CDO Unnao, the MLA stated that Executive Engineer of Electricity Department, Avnish Chandra Anuragi, is humiliating him. "He does not answer my phone calls and even if he picks up the phone, he uses inappropriate and unparliamentary language against me," he said in the letter. He also demanded the transfer of the official citing incompetency and urged the DM to take disciplinary action against the official.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh minister of state (MoS) for Jal Shakti, Dinesh Khatik, had offered his resignation through a letter addressed to Union home minister Amit Shah instead of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Similarly, Jitin Prasada is also said to be upset with the Yogi government over the removal of his officer on special duty (OSD).