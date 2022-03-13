New Delhi: Caretaker Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a historic victory in the state assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanth on Sunday reached the national capital to discuss formation of a new cabinet with Prime Minister Modi and the party's central leadership. Sources said that Prime Minister Modi and Adiytanath discussed the assembly poll results and the formation of a new cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

It is learnt that a series of meetings have been scheduled to finalise the new cabinet, taking care of social and regional balance, also induction of new faces as 11 ministers have lost the polls.

Earlier Adityanath met Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. He also met BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and discussed cabinet formation.

Adityanath, however, termed the meeting with Santhosh a courtesy call but sources claimed that formation of new cabinet was also discussed. Union minister Sarbanand Sonowal was also present during Adityanath's meeting with Santhosh.

Adityanath is also expected to meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Sources said that the key agenda in the meeting with the top BJP leadership will be the formation of a new cabinet.

"Social equation will play a crucial role in the formation of the new cabinet and it will be discussed with the central leadership along with finalizing the date of swearing in," a party insider said.

It has been learnt that a tentative list of probable ministers has been finalised after discussion with central leadership.

