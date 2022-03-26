Kanpur Dehat: Locals in the Kanpur Dehat region on Friday celebrated the maiden elevation of as many as three MLAs from the region as ministers in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

It is for the first time in UP politics that three of the four MLAs from the Kanpur Dehat region have been sworn in as ministers. BJP candidate Rakesh Sachan, who won from the Bhognipur assembly seat, was on Friday sworn in as a cabinet minister. While Pratibha Shukla, who from Akbarpur Rania assembly constituency, and Ajit Singh Pal, who won from Sikandra assembly seat, have been sworn in as Minister of State.

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony in Lucknow, supporters of the minister trio celebrated their elevation on the streets. In Baraur town, BJP workers from Sachan's constituency congratulated each other and distributed sweets while raising slogans in favor of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, and Rakesh Sachan. Similarly, in the Akbarpur Rania assembly, the relatives and workers of Pratibha Shukla thanked the BJP leadership and said that the area “will develop rapidly now”.

