Lucknow: Despite Rs 20 hike in duty allowance by the Uttar Pradesh government; they are asking for more, said the source.

The Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans have been demanding regularization of their service as well as 'equal pay for equal work', added the source.

At least 12,000 PRD personnel are deployed at traffic, police stations, and other duties throughout the state.

They have been demanding regularization of their service and 'the same perks for the same work'.

They are asking for duty allowance per day on a par with home guard jawan. A home guard jawan receives Rs 700 duty allowance per day.

The PRD personnel are deputed at traffic beat, police station, and other places also. But their duty allowance is at least 'half ' that of home guard jawans.

Special Secretary, Youth Welfare Department, Anand Kumar Singh, said, "After the Governor's nod, the duty allowance for PRD force has been increased."

But, after the issuance of the Governor's order; the PRD personnel have expressed their 'displeasure', said the source.

Vice president of the PRD Union, Ajay Singh, said, "We are thankful to the government for taking the welfare steps. But, our long pending demand was the regularization of service of PRD personnel. Our jawans should have been given duty allowance of Rs 700 per day on a par with home guard personnel."