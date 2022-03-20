Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a unit of the Special Task Force (STF) for security in Ayodhya. The Home Department has issued an order for the appointment of one inspector, four sub-inspectors and seven other employees in the unit. Meanwhile, an impregnable fort will also be prepared for the protection of the Gorakhnath temple.

According to Home Secretary Tarun Gaba, the government had received a proposal from the police headquarters to form a unit of STF in Ayodhya which was sent to the Governor thus the Home Department has issued orders. The state government has created 61 new posts for the security of the Gorakhnath temple located in Gorakhpur which include 1 radio inspector, 2 radio sub-inspectors, 27 sub-inspectors of civil police, 2 sub-inspector confidential, 2 sub-inspector accounts, 8 head operators, 2 assistant sub-inspector accounts, 6 assistant operators radio and 11 posts of class IV employees.

Meanwhile, command centres of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are being built on the borders of Nepal including Deoband in UP for which the government has decided to create 68 new posts of ATS including 15 inspectors, 1 MT inspector, 7 sub-inspectors, 5 confidential sub-inspectors, 15 computer operators and 25 new class IV employees.

However, to deal with the spread of cybercriminals in the roots of Uttar Pradesh, the government had announced to set up cyber police stations in every district for which 16 cyber crime police stations have been opened so far and 158 new posts are being created by the government for these 16 cyber police stations including 65 inspectors, 51 sub-inspectors, 1 clerical sub-inspector, 2 accounts sub-inspector, 5 assistant sub-inspector, 2 assistant sub-inspector of accounts and 32 posts of class IV personnel.

Significantly, 147 new posts will be created for airport security under the Regional Connectivity Scheme for the security of eight selected airports including 8 inspectors, 119 sub-inspectors, class IV personnel and 10-10 posts of tradesmen. For the restructuring and strengthening of the Intelligence Department, 170 new posts have been created along with 300 posts for Finger Print Unit in 75 districts.

