Lucknow: Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday scoffed at Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath for visiting Gorakhpur, saying the ticket is booked for the CM for March 11, but he already has gone back.

Yogi Adityanatha was the head priest of Gorakhpur Math, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was hinting at the possibility of Yogi losing CM's chair and returning to his previous job a day after the election results. The UP Assembly election results are expected on March 10.

Yadav added that a huge loss awaits the BJP government in the upcoming Assembly polls. "The public is waiting for change. BJP has no concrete achievements and did nothing for the farmers. BJP is filling the pockets of big industrialists. This is not the semi-final, but the final elections. He has failed, no matter how many leaders from Delhi come now, nothing can be done," the ex-CM added.

Yadav also welcomed SP Mauyra and other OBC leaders into SP.

Also read: BSP leader Ramveer Upadhyay resigns, likely to join the BJP

He also said, "80% people are standing with SP and BJP will surely be wiped out. Those who were talking about three-fourth majority are in reality referring to three or four seats."

The ex-chief minister noted that SP is strong enough to take on BJP, both digitally and physically, adding that party workers would tackle the BJP physically if necessary.

Yadav's statement comes after several OBC leaders in BJP, including ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, and Dara Singh Chauhan changed camps in the last three days.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh election may alter President’s Electoral College