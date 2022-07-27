Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath helmed a cabinet meeting at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday in which around nine proposals were approved. It was decided that the people of UP will not have to pay road tax in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The Transport Department has signed an agreement between four states, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and UP to facilitate the exemption of road tax.

Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State for Transport, after the meeting said that the exemption of road tax in these four states will result in a loss of approximately 12 crores, but the state government in an attempt to provide relief to commuters in these four states went ahead with the plan. He further added that the department would compensate for this loss from other sources. The government is also planning on expanding the Lalitpur jail.

The cabinet meeting gave a nod to a proposal to authorise Panchayat Sahayak to operate in Common Service Center in order to provide facilities in rural areas. According to media reports, a proposal has been passed to provide computers, internet and other facilities to align rural areas with hi-tech cities. Along with this, the committee agreed upon providing uniforms, copies and pencil cutters free of cost to the students of classes one to eight.

Panchayati Raj Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh in a media interaction said, "Two crore flags for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have been approved through Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) on the funds of Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Department." The proposal to arrange four and a half crore flags in UP has also been approved. He further said that the MSME department will prepare two crore flags. The cost of each flag will be Rs 20. A target has been set to hoist flags in four and a half crore houses in the state to commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence from 11th to 17th August.

The cabinet meeting also marked 100 days of the Yogi government in UP. There were discussions on upcoming action plans to be followed. The government aims to strategise frequent district visits for ease of governance and resolution of problems related to the general public.