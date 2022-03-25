Kotdwar(Uttarakhand): Yogi Adityanath's before the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time on Friday, ETV Bharat spoke to two of his teachers to know about his early life.

The grand swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi cabinet is to be held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow at 4 pm on Friday. The Yogi Adityanath will swear in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time. There is an atmosphere of happiness in his native village and family.

Talking to ETV Bharat professor Dr Nandkishore Dhodiyal, said that "from his college days, Yogi Adityanath has been a mediocre student in studies. But his sheer interest in politics started increasing since his college days. During his college days, he even filed his name to contest for the post of secretary from Kotdwar PG College. He lost his first election only to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh later."

Another retired professor Dr BBS Rawat said that "though he did not pay much attention to Yogi, yet he still remembers Yogi's style of talking about politics to other students in Kotdwar College. His simplicity in student life was his virtue in attaining success in his life."

"In 1994, during his student life, he was active in college politics in Pitambar Dutt PG College in Kotdwar. Yogi Adityanath in his first year in the BSC course contested for the post of secretary in College. If there was any political program of any party he would participate to work for the interests of the students at the Jhanda Chowk intersection of Kotdwar," Rawat added.

Yogi Adityanath was born in 1972 in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Father Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger. The name of the Yogi was Ajay Singh Bisht before adopting Sanyas. Ajay Singh has seven siblings. These include three sisters and four brothers.