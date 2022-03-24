Lucknow: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the 2nd term, names of about 50 ministers to take oath along with the CM on Friday have been finalized, sources said.

As per the sources, Adityanath has reached Delhi to have in-depth consultations over the cabinet formation with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah has been appointed by the BJP as an observer for government formation in Uttar Pradesh. Dharmendra Pradhan and BL Santosh were also present in the meeting.

It is believed that the names of the ministers have been finalised and the formal disclosure will be made on Thursday evening. According to sources, the UP BJP has prepared a list of 70 names for the ministerial berths of which about 50 names will likely be approved. Sources say that Adityanath reached Delhi to meet Amit Shah and JP Nadda to brainstorm on the list. Meanwhile, a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be convened in Lucknow at 4 pm on Thursday. The names of those who will be inducted into the Cabinet will be finalised at the meeting in which Amit Shah and Raghuvar Das will be present. During the meeting, Yogi will be elected as the leader of the Legislature Party.

Also read: BJP to announce Yogi Adityanath as leader of legislature on Mar 24, oath ceremony a day later