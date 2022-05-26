New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram temple's 'garbha griha' on June 1. A 'garbha griha' is the sanctum sanctorum, the innermost sanctuary of a Hindu temple where resides the idol of the primary deity of the temple.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) source from the state said, "UP CM will be there to lay the foundation stone of 'garbha griha'. It is a very big and auspicious thing for the devotees of Lord Ram. Along with Chief Minister, many other ministers and UP leaders will present there".

"Ram Mandir construction work is moving at a fast pace. As we promised, we will complete the Ram Lala floor by end of 2023," he added. The construction work of the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone.

Also read: Ram Mandir Trust to construct Sita, Ganesha temples in Ayodhya

Earlier, the temple authority added that by December 2023, the temple's lower floor, which will house the sanctum sanctorum and a Ram Lalla idol, would be ready for worship. (ANI)