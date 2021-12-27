Lucknow: After doling out mobile phones and tabs to graduation and para-graduation students of the Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also give away tabs and cash prizes to meritorious students of the session 2020. Besides, students securing state level position will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and those achieving a feat at the district level will be rewarded with Rs 21,000. Apart from this, they will given tabls also.

Previously, the distribution of cash prizes had been put on hold during the second surge of Covid-19.

School inspectors of the respective districts have been given responsibility to make the program a grand success. People's representatives will also be present during the function. Intermediate education director, Vinay Kumar Pandey has issued a notification in this regard. Besides, the preparation of list of meritorious students is underway.

Previously, Yogi Adityanath government was rewarding meritorious students with cash prizes, but, due to surge in Covid cases in 2020, it was put on hold. On the other hand, in 2021, students were promoted to next class without taking the exam. So, again it is being revived with the provision of giving away cash prizes along with the tablets also.

A meeting to this effect was convened with the deputy directors at the directorate level, wherein Vikas Shrivastava has been given responsibility of Shaharanpur and Aligarh; P C Yadav will take care of Moradabad, Bareli and Lucknow; R K Tiwari for Agra, Basti and Kanpur; Rajkumar has been entrusted with the task of Ayodhya, Devipatan and Gorakhpur; Pratima Singh will look after Azamnagar, Varanasi and Mirzapur, whereas Binod Kumar will oversee the affair of Prayagraj, Jhansi and Chitrakoot.