Ayodhya: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya today to review the development plans in the district, as informed by the sources. He has scheduled a meeting with the concerned authorities to discuss the development plans. The district authorities are making the arrangements for these meetings.

His arrival in Ayodhya is expected around 3 pm today, after which he also plans to participate in the mass marriage programme being organised by the Labor Department. The programme will be held on the GIC ground in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister will bless around 3504 married couples on his visit. According to the reports, this is the biggest marriage event to be held by the Ayodhya Mandal.

The CM later plans to pay a visit to the Ayodhya Dham to offer prayers.

