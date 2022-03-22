Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday resigned from the membership of the state legislative council. Legislative Council Chairman Rajesh Mishra has accepted the resignation. Yogi Adityanath was elected MLA representing the Gorakhpur seat in the recently conducted UP assembly elections.

After taking oath as the Chief Minister back in 2017, Yogi Adityanath was elected an MLC in September of the same year. By dint of his victory in the UP 2022 elections, in accordance with the constitutional system, Adityanath has to resign from one constitutional chamber in the state of Uttar Pradesh. After receiving the resignation, Mishra issued a notification, stating that the membership of the caretaker CM will be considered vacant starting March 22.

The meeting of the BJP legislature party is going to be held on March 24, wherein the MLAs are slated to unanimously elect Adityanath as their leader. The swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi cabinet, meanwhile, has been scheduled for March 25.

