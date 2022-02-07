Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received death threats from an unknown Twitter user who also threatened to blow the CM's cavalcade with a bomb and claimed that explosives had been planted in several areas.

On Sunday evening, the Twitter user 'Lady Done' (@ladydone3) said that bombs had been planted to blow up the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow, railway and bus stations. The next tweet said that one Sulaiman Bhai has planted a bomb in Gorakhnath Math. After an hour, a tweet from the same handle warned about a blast at Meerut CDA Army Cantt adding that one Furqan Bhai has planted bombs at 10 places in Meerut.

The account holder also tagged Hapur police and UP police in the tweets challenging them to stop him if they can. The user also tagged actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan along with Yogi Adityanath saying that they both will be killed by a human bomb before Monday morning.

The UP police have taken the required action in the matter, and the Twitter account has been suspended. As per the information available, the Twitter handle was created in February 2022 only with one follower and two followings. The user also mentions that a 'Mujahid’ from Pakistan will destroy everything.

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said a massive combing drive was launched at Gorakhnath temple and other places after the tweet but no explosives or detonators were found. "It seems that it was some kind of prank," the SSP said. The tweet came days after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy was attacked in Meerut while he was returning from a pre-poll event in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Read: Attack on AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, shots fired upon his vehicle