New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM KP Maurya, and other leaders on Tuesday arrived at BJP headquarters in Delhi for the party's core-committee meeting ahead of the UP assembly polls slated to begin from February 10.

The BJP bigwigs in UP will stay in Delhi for three days during which the state and central leaders will deliberate and decide the candidates for the state assembly elections. As per initial inputs, BJP Central Election Committee will meet on January 13 and will release the party's first list of candidates after January 14.

Five states are going to polls from February 10. Uttar Pradesh will see seven-phase Assembly elections from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote in a single phase on February 14. Manipur, on the other hand, will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

