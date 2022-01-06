Lucknow: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced 50 discount in power bills of private tubewells used by them.

"Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath decided to give a 50 percent rebate in electricity rates relative to the current rates, for private tubewells of farmers," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

The decision taken weeks ahead of assembly polls is being seen as a politically motivated decision to woo the farmers who are said to be unhappy with the BJP government.

However, electricity rates increased by 24 percent under the BJP rule, whereas 50 percent under the Samajwadi Party rule, which means that whoever came to power hiked the electricity charges without thinking about the general public.

Now, when the parties have to go to peoples' court during elections, they are offering freebies.

The elections will be held to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in Uttar Pradesh in the month of February to March 2022. The main contest will be between the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

Read: Bizzare! This UP village gets power bills from two states