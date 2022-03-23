New Delhi: Political analyst and convener of Jai Kisan Andolan in a conversation with ETV Bharat have sounded the alarm bell that there is a 'deep-rooted conspiracy to scrap the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and distribution of rations through PDS shops in the country. "We are going to start countrywide agitation for MSP soon," said Yogendra.

Taking a jibe at the Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee's recommendations, Yogendra, said, the three referees appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the grievances of farmers didn't meet them (protesting farmers). Instead of that, the Supreme Court-appointed committee members in its report stated that "Jo Kanum Mar Gaye Woh Kitney Shandar The, Kitney Popular The (the laws which became obsolete were wonderful and so popular) this was the outcomes of the committee's findings," said convener of Jai Kisan Andolan.

Yogendra Yadav

The three-member committee set up by the Supreme Court had been asked to go and meet farmers and listen to their grievances and report the same to the Court.

Did the committee members go to meet protesting farmers on the streets or did they survey the country's farmers? Asked Yogendra, adding, "They (panel members) didn't talk to agitating farmers." "More than 400 farmers' organizations were squatting on streets against the three controversial farm laws in the country. The committee members didn't interact with the single organization. Just 19000 electronically generated feedback through computers were taken. The committee members talked to only 73 organizations who didn't have any grievances against the new farm laws," he said, adding, "Those who were happy, the committee members interacted with them and mentioned in the report Sab Changa Asi (all is well)."

Elaborating further on the committee's recommendations to the Supreme Court, Yogendra said, "A deep-rooted conspiracy was working behind this taking back the three controversial farm laws. Through committee's report, an atmosphere was created in the country for repealing the black farm laws."

Read Also: Budget 2022 revenge on farmers for leading successful movement, says Yogendra Yadav

"Besides, the committee gave recommendations to the Supreme Court, for which it was never asked. The panel gives suggestions on MSP stating that maximum procurement of wheat and paddy on MSP has been going on in the country," he said, adding, the committee members also recommended that providing rations through PDS shops is not necessary, hence promote cash transfers. "This means that the situation is alarming. The warning bell has rung. Now, the deep-rooted conspiracy is working to abolish MSP and PDS. On the MSP issue we are going to start country-wide movement soon," said Yogendra.