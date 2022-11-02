New Delhi: The BJP and the Lieutenant Governor have "abruptly stopped yoga classes" in the city despite the trainers helping cure diseases of many citizens, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday. The Delhi government had alleged that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's approval to continue the classes was still awaited. However, sources in the Lieutenant Governor's office said no file regarding the scheme had been received from the government so far.

Kejriwal said yoga classes would resume across the national capital from Thursday and that he would "pay the monthly wage" of all instructors. "I had a meeting with the teachers from Delhi's yogashala. Yoga classes will resume across Delhi from tomorrow (Thursday). I assured them instructors that I would pay their monthly wages. Yoga training classes will not stop in Delhi," he said.

Adding that the matter "should not be politicised", Kejriwal said, "There are 17,000 people in Delhi who get yoga classes free of cost. A day will come when 17 lakh people of Delhi will take up yoga classes here and that is our target." The chief minister further alleged that all "political forces" had come together to "stop the model" which should have been implemented across the country.

"An unfortunate aspect of our national politics is that whenever a state government does something that is for the benefit of its citizens, instead of appreciating and implementing it in other states, political forces work harder to obstruct the initiative," he said. He said the scheme could have been replicated across India.

"People in Delhi supported the initiative and it was widely successful with 17,000 people joining the classes. I firmly believe that this was an initiative that could have been replicated all over the country," Kejriwal said. The Dilli Ki Yogshala programme was started in December 2021 to provide free yoga classes to Delhiites. Under the programme, the Delhi government sends a yoga teacher to a park or a community space for free if 25 people or more people take classes together. (PTI)

