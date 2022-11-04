New Delhi/Ghaziabad: People living in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) have been experiencing breathing problems due to the extremely poor Air Quality Index (AQI). The deteriorating air quality in Delhi has been forcing people to stay indoors until it is necessary. In such a situation, some experts have been recommending Yoga tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Yoga expert Richa Sood while providing tips on staying fit said practicing Bhastrika, Kapal Bhati, Baihya, and Anulom Vilom postures helps in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Performing Bhastrika Yoga Asana strengthens lung capacity.

Talking about the positive effects of Anulom Vilom, Sood further said, "This Yoga posture helps in removing toxins and excess fluid accumulated in the lungs. Besides, Anulom Vilom is quite effective in maintaining the flow of oxygenated blood to the lungs. Apart from this, it is helpful in boosting immunity as well as increasing the capacity of the lungs."

Baihya Pranayam is also beneficial for the lungs. Doing Baihya Pranayam on a regular basis can be effective in increasing the oxygen level in the lungs.

Dr. Ram S Upadhyay, a former researcher at the British Medical Council and Professor at Uppsala University in Sweden talking about air pollution in Delhi and NCR said, "It has become a major cause of concern. At present, the PM 2.5 concentration level in Delhi is 25 times higher. Hence, performing yoga asanas can be beneficial for the human body fighting air pollution in Delhi."