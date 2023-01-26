Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Hitting out at Pakistan, founder of Patanjali Yogapith and yoga guru Baba Ramdev said, "Our neighboring country Pakistan is on the verge of collapse. Pakistan will disintegrate into four parts. Pak Occupied Kashmir (POK), Sindh, Baluchistan and Punjab provinces will come out from Pakistan and join our country. Pak Occupied Kashmir will be joining India soon. Sindh and Punjab provinces in Pakistan were culturally similar to India. So, they will merge with our country. The merging of four provinces from Pakistan with India will make our country a world power."

After the formation of four separate countries, the Pakistan's geographical boundary will be reduced to a miniscule one. Baluchistan will come forward seeking a merger with India. Similarly, other provinces in Pakistan will show their willingness to join India. Sindh and Punjab provinces have cultural links or similarities with India. So, it would be easier for them to become a part of mainland India," Ramdev opined.

Boasting his achievements in nation-building exercise, Baba Ramdev said, "Like us, others should also contribute to nation-building. We have taken a pledge to free the country from economic subjugation, corrupt practices prevailing in healthcare sectors and school education based on the British Macaulay system. Our efforts helped in providing jobs to five lakh people in Pantanjali Yogapeeth. Besides, we were planning to give jobs to five lahks more people in the coming years."

In an oblique reference to those making controversial remarks on religious books (read Ramcharitmanas) and great personalities, Ramdev, "Such people have become mentally bankrupt. They have lost their mind. They don't know what they were doing. These people at the behest of outsiders have hatched a conspiracy to defame our seers, saints and great personalities of the country."