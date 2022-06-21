New Delhi: A group of extremists reportedly barged in and disrupted a special yoga session organised by the Indian Embassy in Male at the Galolhu Stadium on Tuesday. The event was organised by the Indian Embassy in association with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment of Maldives on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Indian Embassies across the globe engaged in celebrations on International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

A number of videos have gone viral across social media platforms showing extremists entering the Galolhu Stadium where people were engaged in a yoga session. According to local media reports, the mob uprooted the flags in the stadium to beat up the participants and destroyed food stalls. Soon after, the police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further. The police logged tear gas canisters and drove them away from the field.

Meanwhile, reacting to this incident, Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih said that an investigation has been ordered into the incident and assured that those responsible for this incident would be brought to book. "An investigation has been launched by Maldives Police into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law," he tweeted.