Mysuru: Member of Parliament Pratap Simha on Tuesday clarified that the list of delegates at the International Day of Yoga celebration at Mysuru Palace has not yet been finalized and appealed to the public to disregard rumors. Netizens had launched an online campaign questioning whether they will get the opportunity to share the dais with the Prime Minister.

Before this campaign, MP Pratap Simha told in a statement that the Governor, Union ministers, and the district ministers will be allowed in the forum with Prime Minister Modi during the yoga day celebration. After the statement of MP, a campaign is being carried out in the name of 'Namma Mysore, Namma Hemme Namma Maharajaru' (Our Mysore, our king is our pride).

Mysore kings have a significant contribution to making the modern yoga world famous. It is wrong not to invite the royal family to the program. We don't want a yoga day without Yadhuweer. Why do we have a program without Mysore people? Netizens outraged. The whole world will watch Modi's Yoga Program. However, King Yadhuveer has not yet been invited, they added.

Author Laxmi Kishore Aras also expressed outrage that the palace was a king's gift, a yoga school started by the Maharajas(Kings). Reacting to the online campaign, the MP clarified that he had said only a few of the elected representatives would get a chance to share the dais with the Prime Minister. The decision about delegates has not yet been discussed,” he said.