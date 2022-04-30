Saharanpur: Addressing the 49th foundation day of Mokshyatan Yoga Sansthan in Saharanpur on Saturday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that Yoga belongs only to India though many countries tried to "patent" it. Talking about the importance of Yoga in the entire world, Bhagwat said that Yoga is India's oldest cultural tradition and the entire world is now endorsing it. "Through Yoga, we can reach 'Parameshwar' or 'Param Gyaan' (pinnacle of knowledge)," Bhagwat said.

The RSS Chief further said, "Some countries in the world want to patent Yoga. And that is why we need to come forward and claim that Yoga is India's. We have to become the ambassadors of our culture. The world has only physical knowledge, while it is only India, which has spiritual knowledge, and people from across the world come here to learn it."

Further highlighting the glory of Yoga, Bhagwat said it involves everything carried out in an appropriate manner of 'Satyam', 'Shivam', 'Sundaram'. "Yoga is balance and the person who achieves this balance has no enemies nor does he face any sorrow," he added. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel also took to the dais and called Yoga a way of life. She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval of International Yoga Day which was granted after he presented the "5,000-year-old legacy" in the United Nations General Assembly. "During COVID-19, Yoga kept people happy," she said and called it "sanjeevani". She further urged people not to attribute a religious angle to it.

