Jammu: A Youth National Conference (YNC) leader and several of his supporters on Sunday joined the BJP in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a party leader said. YNC Samba district president Riyaz Malik and office bearers of various blocks were welcomed into the BJP fold by former minister Surjeet Singh Slathia, the leader said.

"The era of deceptive politics is over and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are realising that they cannot be exploited on misleading slogans and false promises anymore," Slathia said. "They see a hope in the prime minister who has been working tirelessly for holistic development and progress of this part of the country, which has undergone difficult times that retarded the growth of the youth in particular," he added. (PTI)