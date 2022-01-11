Jamtara: Amid political back-and-forth between parties in Jharkhand in recent weeks, senior Congress leader and ex-MP Furkan Ansari on Tuesday in a conversation with ETV Bharat said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should go to either US or Pakistan if he feels unsafe in India.

Ansari, who previously represented the Godda constituency in Lok Sabha, slammed current Godda MP BJP leader Dr Nishikant Dubey, saying that the latter is not up to any good. His comments came after similar sentiments were expressed by the former working president of Jharkhand Congress, Irfan Ansari, on January 6.

Initially calling Dr Dubey "useless", Ansari directed his attention to the PM while reflecting upon the latter's trip to Firozpur, saying, "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels unsafe in his own country, then it is better if he goes to either to the US or to Pakistan. It is only in Pakistan where he will be remain safe. I will arrange for a ticket for him to travel to Pakistan".

"The place you're travelling to in under BSF's control. Even after that, as the PM of India, how can you be scared?," he further stated.

Ansari further noted that the current Godda MP Dubey's properties should be subjected to an investigation, adding that he was looting Jharkhand.

"He is a useless MP. He became an MP by going to Bhagalpur and fooling the people. But this will not work anymore, as people of Godda have decided to not let outsiders rule them anymore. He used to earlier earn his livelihood through priesthood, but now has increased his wealth exponentially. Has he become an MP just to make money?," Ansari, on the other hand, opined on Dubey.

