Bengaluru, Karnataka: Karnataka police use unruly behavior to bring peace in the state, a video of a youth getting assaulted by the police went viral on social media and created public outrage. The video shows an assault by a traffic sub-inspector on youth and threatening him.

Yet another case of traffic police high-handedness in Bengaluru

The youth says on the video that he was assaulted for telling the policeman that he didn't have money to pay a fine of Rs 2,500 and he would pay in the court once he gets his salary. The policemen forced him to pay Rs 1,000 on the spot and when he was questioned, the sub-inspector assaulted him and caused a neck injury to the youth. Traffic sub-inspector Chandrashekar who is attached to the Vijayanagara Traffic Police station assaults the youth and throws his helmet away.

The cop was also caught on camera threatening the youth that he will take care of him when he comes to the police station to get his vehicle and he will remember it throughout his life.

Earlier, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant suspended a senior traffic policeman for assaulting, repeatedly kicking, and dragging a woman by her hair on the road in Bengaluru. The woman had thrown a stone at the policeman.

The state government has stopped the operations of towing vehicles in the capital city after a series of complaints raised on the extortion mindset of the traffic police. The video of a youth running behind towing vehicles requesting to release his vehicle also went viral.